    PMO Live-Fire Training [Image 6 of 6]

    PMO Live-Fire Training

    BARSTOW, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2024

    Photo by Kristyn Galvan 

    Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow

    The Provost Marshal's Office conducted their quarterly live-fire range training aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, Ca. on August 8 & 20. Each training session included a focused target practice component, as well as a low-light pistol range exercise featuring live-fire training conducted under conditions of minimal to no illumination. Furthermore, the Headquarters Company will conduct its Annual Rifle Qualification (ARQ) and Combat Pistol Program (CPP) range training to enhance ongoing awareness among Marines and civilian personnel.

    Date Taken: 08.20.2024
    Location: BARSTOW, CALIFORNIA, US
