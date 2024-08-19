48th Fighter Wing Quarterly Awards

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Jack Arthaud, left, 48th Fighter Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Peter Martinez, right, 48th FW command chief, present the 48th FW civilian category IIII supervisory of the second quarter award to Unique Howard, 48th Force Support Squadron, at RAF Lakenheath, England, Aug 16, 2024. The purpose of the 48th Fighter Wing quarterly award program is to recognize active duty enlisted, officer, and civilian members for their outstanding performance and achievements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander Vasquez)