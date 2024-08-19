Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    48th Fighter Wing Quarterly Awards [Image 7 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    48th Fighter Wing Quarterly Awards

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    08.16.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander Vasquez 

    48th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Jack Arthaud, left, 48th Fighter Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Peter Martinez, right, 48th FW command chief, present the 48th FW civilian category III supervisory of the second quarter award to Asif Qayyum, 48th Force Support Squadron, at RAF Lakenheath, England, Aug 16, 2024. The purpose of the 48th Fighter Wing quarterly award program is to recognize active duty enlisted, officer, and civilian members for their outstanding performance and achievements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander Vasquez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2024
    Date Posted: 08.21.2024 08:46
    Photo ID: 8602001
    VIRIN: 240816-F-YU294-1038
    Resolution: 4676x3111
    Size: 2.19 MB
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, GB
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 48th Fighter Wing Quarterly Awards [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Alexander Vasquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    48th Fighter Wing Quarterly Awards
    48th Fighter Wing Quarterly Awards
    48th Fighter Wing Quarterly Awards
    48th Fighter Wing Quarterly Awards
    48th Fighter Wing Quarterly Awards
    48th Fighter Wing Quarterly Awards
    48th Fighter Wing Quarterly Awards
    48th Fighter Wing Quarterly Awards
    48th Fighter Wing Quarterly Awards
    48th Fighter Wing Quarterly Awards

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wing
    Quarterly Awards
    48 Fighter Wing
    2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download