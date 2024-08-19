110th EBS prepare for pacific BTF

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 110th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron prepare to unload equipment from a B-2 Spirit stealth bomber at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Australia, Aug. 17, 2024. The 110th EBS is comprised of U.S. Air Force personnel from the 509th Bomb Wing and 131st BW from Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, as well as other supporting members from air bases around Pacific Air Forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage)