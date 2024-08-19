Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    110th EBS prepare for pacific BTF [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    110th EBS prepare for pacific BTF

    RAAF BASE AMBERLEY, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA

    08.17.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage 

    509th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force security forces personnel assigned to the 110th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron meet with Royal Australian Air Force security force members to discuss security measures prior to the arrival of a U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit stealth bomber at RAAF Base Amberley, Australia, Aug. 17, 2024. The U.S. seeks every opportunity to train alongside its allies and partners to build interoperability and bolster our collective ability to support a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2024
    Date Posted: 08.21.2024 02:49
    Photo ID: 8601554
    VIRIN: 240817-F-SZ986-1008
    Resolution: 5600x2849
    Size: 3.96 MB
    Location: RAAF BASE AMBERLEY, QUEENSLAND, AU
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 110th EBS prepare for pacific BTF [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Anthony Hetlage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    110th EBS prepare for pacific BTF
    110th EBS prepare for pacific BTF

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    B-2
    Australia
    Whiteman
    Anthony Hetlage
    BTF
    Bomber Task Force Pacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download