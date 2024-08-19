110th EBS prepare for pacific BTF

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force security forces personnel assigned to the 110th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron meet with Royal Australian Air Force security force members to discuss security measures prior to the arrival of a U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit stealth bomber at RAAF Base Amberley, Australia, Aug. 17, 2024. The U.S. seeks every opportunity to train alongside its allies and partners to build interoperability and bolster our collective ability to support a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage)