Mr. Choe, Tae Son, project engineer, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Far East District, updates Brig Gen. Joseph C. “Clete” Goetz II, USACE Pacific Ocean Division commander, on the progress of barracks construction on Camp Humphreys, South Korea. Split among two contracts, the seven facilities have a perfect safety record. (US Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2024 00:11
|Photo ID:
|8601462
|VIRIN:
|240820-A-QR280-1067
|Resolution:
|4197x2800
|Size:
|1.48 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USACE constructs new barracks in South Korea [Image 6 of 6], by Rachel Napolitan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.