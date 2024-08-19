USACE constructs new barracks in South Korea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Mr. Choe, Tae Son, project engineer, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Far East District, updates Brig Gen. Joseph C. “Clete” Goetz II, USACE Pacific Ocean Division commander, on the progress of barracks construction on Camp Humphreys, South Korea. Split among two contracts, the seven facilities have a perfect safety record. (US Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)