    USACE constructs new barracks in South Korea

    USACE constructs new barracks in South Korea

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    08.20.2024

    Photo by Rachel Napolitan 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District

    Brig Gen. Joseph C. “Clete” Goetz II, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Pacific Ocean Division commander, inspects progress on barracks projects with Nathan Han, resident engineer, USACE Far East District, and members of the project team at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. Work is well underway by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Far East District for seven new unaccompanied enlisted personnel facilities at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. Split among two contracts, each new building will provide spaces for over 300 Soldiers in suite style accommodations. (US Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)

    Date Taken: 08.20.2024
    Date Posted: 08.21.2024 00:11
    This work, USACE constructs new barracks in South Korea [Image 6 of 6], by Rachel Napolitan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

