USACE constructs new barracks in South Korea

Brig Gen. Joseph C. “Clete” Goetz II, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Pacific Ocean Division commander, inspects progress on barracks projects with Nathan Han, resident engineer, USACE Far East District, and members of the project team at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. Work is well underway by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Far East District for seven new unaccompanied enlisted personnel facilities at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. Split among two contracts, each new building will provide spaces for over 300 Soldiers in suite style accommodations. (US Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)