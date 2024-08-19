Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NWS Yorktown's Youth Center hosts back to school volunteer event [Image 2 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NWS Yorktown's Youth Center hosts back to school volunteer event

    YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2024

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    Yorktown, Va. (August 20, 2024) Service members assigned to Naval Weapons Station Yorktown and elsewhere fill clear backpacks with school supplies and snacks at the installation’s youth center as part of a volunteer opportunity. The backpacks and assorted school supplies were purchased with grant funds received from the Boys and Girls Club of America’s Military Outreach Services department. The backpacks and supplies will be handed out to students at nearby Oliver Greenwood Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia. The school was selected due to its population of military affiliated children who are registered for the 2024-2025 school year. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2024
    Date Posted: 08.20.2024 22:41
    Photo ID: 8601434
    VIRIN: 240820-N-TG517-4907
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 12.88 MB
    Location: YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NWS Yorktown's Youth Center hosts back to school volunteer event [Image 10 of 10], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NWS Yorktown's Youth Center hosts back to school volunteer event
    NWS Yorktown's Youth Center hosts back to school volunteer event
    NWS Yorktown's Youth Center hosts back to school volunteer event
    NWS Yorktown's Youth Center hosts back to school volunteer event
    NWS Yorktown's Youth Center hosts back to school volunteer event
    NWS Yorktown's Youth Center hosts back to school volunteer event
    NWS Yorktown's Youth Center hosts back to school volunteer event
    NWS Yorktown's Youth Center hosts back to school volunteer event
    NWS Yorktown's Youth Center hosts back to school volunteer event
    NWS Yorktown's Youth Center hosts back to school volunteer event

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Youth Center
    Back to School
    COMREL
    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download