NWS Yorktown's Youth Center hosts back to school volunteer event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Yorktown, Va. (August 20, 2024) Service members assigned to Naval Weapons Station Yorktown and elsewhere fill clear backpacks with school supplies and snacks at the installation’s youth center as part of a volunteer opportunity. The backpacks and assorted school supplies were purchased with grant funds received from the Boys and Girls Club of America’s Military Outreach Services department. The backpacks and supplies will be handed out to students at nearby Oliver Greenwood Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia. The school was selected due to its population of military affiliated children who are registered for the 2024-2025 school year. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).