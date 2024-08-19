Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    13th CSSB MASCAL training [Image 23 of 24]

    13th CSSB MASCAL training

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class P. Behringer 

    593rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Soldiers assigned to the 13th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 593d Expeditionary Sustainment Command, discuss operations in a brief during a week-long field training exercise, August 20, 2024, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, WA.

    Date Taken: 08.19.2024
    Date Posted: 08.20.2024 18:21
    Photo ID: 8601215
    VIRIN: 240820-A-HL390-1035
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 1.15 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
    combat lifesaver
    MASCAL
    readiness
    making a difference

