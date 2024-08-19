13th CSSB MASCAL training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers assigned to the 13th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 593d Expeditionary Sustainment Command, reacted to simulated live fire, then treated and evacuated simulated casualties in a Mass Casualty (MASCAL) situation during a week-long field training exercise, August 20, 2024, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, WA.