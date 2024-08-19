Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Parks Escobar recognized as Fort Hunter Liggett, Parks Reserve Forces Training Area Employee of the Quarter [Image 3 of 4]

    Camp Parks Escobar recognized as Fort Hunter Liggett, Parks Reserve Forces Training Area Employee of the Quarter

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2024

    Photo by Jim O'Donnell 

    Parks Reserve Forces Training Area

    Diana Escobar (right flowers) poses with her husband Broson Suyat following her selection and announcement as Camp Parks, Fort Hunter Liggett Employee of hte Quarter, 2nd Quarter 2024.

    Date Taken: 07.25.2024
    Date Posted: 08.20.2024 17:16
    Photo ID: 8601129
    VIRIN: 240725-A-SV101-8202
    Resolution: 5205x3470
    Size: 678.43 KB
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Parks Escobar recognized as Fort Hunter Liggett, Parks Reserve Forces Training Area Employee of the Quarter [Image 4 of 4], by Jim O'Donnell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Camp Parks Escobar recognized as Fort Hunter Liggett, Parks Reserve Forces Training Area Employee of the Quarter

    #PRFTA

