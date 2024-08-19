Camp Parks Escobar recognized as Fort Hunter Liggett, Parks Reserve Forces Training Area Employee of the Quarter

Photo By Jim O'Donnell | Diana Escobar, Camp Parks Family Morale Welfare and REcreation manager poses with Camp...... read more read more Photo By Jim O'Donnell | Diana Escobar, Camp Parks Family Morale Welfare and REcreation manager poses with Camp Parks Garrison Commander Lt. Col. Richard B. King (right) and Command Sgt. Major Steven Lorey, after her announcement and selection as Camp Parks, Fort Hunter Liggett Employee of the Quarter, 2nd Quarter 2024. see less | View Image Page

During a recent Employee Townhall held virtually between Camp Parks and U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hunter Liggett, Diana Escobar, Camp Parks’ Family Morale Welfare and Recreation Manager was curious why her husband, a member of the Coast Guard who works at U.S. Coast Guard Base, Alameda, and children were in attendance for a Camp Parks employee meeting.

“It was weird, I was wondering why my spouse and kids were at the Recreation Center that day for this townhall,” Escobar said. It soon became apparent when FHL’s Garrison Commander, Col. Stephen Trotter, announced Escobar as the FHL/PRFTA 2024 Second Quarter Employee of the Quarter.

“I was very surprised to be chosen as employee of the quarter, but I guess that explained why my family was there,” said Escobar in retrospect. “I wasn’t expecting it at all, and it didn’t hit me until I was standing next to Lt. Col. (Richard B.) King and Command Sergeant Major (Steven) Lorey as Colonel Trotter announced my name over the internet broadcast.”

“Ms. Escobar has really done an outstanding job as our acting Recreation Center Manager at Parks,” said Bryan Lee-Ruiz, FMWR Director for FHL and PRFTA. “Ms. Escobar has been fulfilling the role of the Recreation Center Manager since early this year and has been instrumental in FMWR’s success.”

Escobar, who was born in Chicago but grew up in Georgia has worked in Camp Parks’ FMWR directorate for more than five years, moving to this Bay Area post with her husband U.S. Coast Guard Chief Warrant Officer Three Bronson Suyat. She said she gets a lot of satisfaction working for FMWR because of the immediate results she sees on her customers faces.

“I enjoy working for FMWR because even though it can be a lot of work at times it’s extremely gratifying to be giving back to the Soldiers and community, you get to see the happiness of the people you are helping.”

Lee-Ruiz said nominating Escobar for the award was easy choice.

“When the PRFTA Recreation Center manager position became vacant, Ms. Escobar stepped up to perform the functions. Ms. Escobar was able to take care of the team members assigned to the programs, ensured that services were available for customers to use and successfully organized community special events which are an integral part of the community.”

“I really want to thank my family for supporting me and being there to help me and I really appreciate the help and support I get from all of our MWR team here at PRFTA and FHL,” said Escobar. She added that she is immensely proud to be a part of the FMWR team here at Camp Parks.

“This is such a well-deserved recognition,” said Camp Parks Garrison Commander Lt. Col. Richard King. “The families and community here at (Camp) Parks really appreciate the work you and your team do. Well done to you and thank you to your family who allow you to be able to do what you do.”