Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAFE-AFAFRICA Command Team hosts an all-call [Image 1 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USAFE-AFAFRICA Command Team hosts an all-call

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    08.19.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Brenden Beezley 

    86th Airlift Wing

    Chief Master Sgt. Randy Kwiatkowski, U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa command chief, speaks with Airmen during an all-call at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 19, 2024. Kwiatkowski is the senior enlisted advisor to the commander on all matters affecting the readiness, training, professional development and effective utilization of more than 35,000 total force personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brenden Beezley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2024
    Date Posted: 08.20.2024 07:15
    Photo ID: 8599949
    VIRIN: 240819-F-EV810-1122
    Resolution: 5882x3914
    Size: 12.7 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAFE-AFAFRICA Command Team hosts an all-call [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Brenden Beezley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAFE-AFAFRICA Command Team hosts an all-call
    USAFE-AFAFRICA Command Team hosts an all-call
    USAFE-AFAFRICA Command Team hosts an all-call

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Air Force
    Kaiserslautern Military Community
    All call
    Ramstein Air Base Germany
    USAFE-AFAFRICA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download