USAFE-AFAFRICA Command Team hosts an all-call

U.S. Air Force Gen. James B. Hecker, ​​U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa commander, speaks with Airmen during an all-call at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 19, 2024. During the all-call, Hecker introduced himself and USAFE-AFAFRICA’s mission to new members as well as covered upcoming changes to the force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brenden Beezley)