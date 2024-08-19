USAFE-AFAFRICA Command Team hosts an all-call

U.S. Air Force Gen. James B. Hecker, U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa commander, speaks with Airmen during an all-call at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 19, 2024. During the all-call, Hecker introduced himself and USAFE-AFAFRICA’s mission to new members as well as covered upcoming changes to the force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brenden Beezley)
