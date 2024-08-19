Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAFE-AFAFRICA Command Team hosts an all-call [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USAFE-AFAFRICA Command Team hosts an all-call

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    08.19.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Brenden Beezley 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Gen. James B. Hecker, ​​U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa commander, speaks with Airmen during an all-call at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 19, 2024. During the all-call, Hecker introduced himself and USAFE-AFAFRICA’s mission to new members as well as covered upcoming changes to the force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brenden Beezley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2024
    Date Posted: 08.20.2024 07:15
    Photo ID: 8599951
    VIRIN: 240819-F-EV810-1093
    Resolution: 5686x3783
    Size: 11.93 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAFE-AFAFRICA Command Team hosts an all-call [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Brenden Beezley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAFE-AFAFRICA Command Team hosts an all-call
    USAFE-AFAFRICA Command Team hosts an all-call
    USAFE-AFAFRICA Command Team hosts an all-call

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Air Force
    Kaiserslautern Military Community
    All call
    Ramstein Air Base Germany
    USAFE-AFAFRICA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download