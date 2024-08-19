USS Blue Ridge Returns to Homeport

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Aug. 20, 2024) – Quartermaster 3rd Class Soldeh Rivera, from Edinburgh, Texas, assigned to U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19), lowers the ensign on the bridge wing as Blue Ridge returns to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka following a summer patrol, Aug. 20, 2024. The Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy and routinely operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ben Bellamacina)