YOKOSUKA, Japan (Aug. 20, 2024) – A Sailor assigned to U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) observes families and loved ones on the pier as Blue Ridge returns to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka following a summer patrol, Aug. 20, 2024. The Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy and routinely operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ben Bellamacina)
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2024 05:48
|Photo ID:
|8599889
|VIRIN:
|240820-N-DU658-1056
|Resolution:
|4213x2804
|Size:
|1.26 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Blue Ridge Returns to Homeport [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Ben Bellamacina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.