    USS Blue Ridge Returns to Homeport [Image 1 of 3]

    USS Blue Ridge Returns to Homeport

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    08.20.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ben Bellamacina 

    USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19)

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Aug. 20, 2024) – A Sailor assigned to U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) observes families and loved ones on the pier as Blue Ridge returns to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka following a summer patrol, Aug. 20, 2024. The Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy and routinely operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ben Bellamacina)

    Date Taken: 08.20.2024
    Date Posted: 08.20.2024 05:48
    Photo ID: 8599889
    VIRIN: 240820-N-DU658-1056
    Resolution: 4213x2804
    Size: 1.26 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
    This work, USS Blue Ridge Returns to Homeport [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Ben Bellamacina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    USS Blue Ridge
    Flagship
    LCC-19
    U.S. Navy

