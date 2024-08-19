USS Blue Ridge Returns to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Aug. 20

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

240820-N-CV021-1087 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Aug. 20, 2024) Sailors serving aboard the U.S. 7th Fleet flagship, USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19), man the rails upon the ship’s return to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Aug. 20, after completing a two-and-a-half month scheduled patrol around the Indo-Pacific region. The Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy and routinely operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)