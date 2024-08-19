Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Blue Ridge Returns to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Aug. 20 [Image 3 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Blue Ridge Returns to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Aug. 20

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    08.20.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element Japan

    240820-N-CV021-1087 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Aug. 20, 2024) Sailors serving aboard the U.S. 7th Fleet flagship, USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19), man the rails upon the ship’s return to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Aug. 20, after completing a two-and-a-half month scheduled patrol around the Indo-Pacific region. The Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy and routinely operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2024
    Date Posted: 08.20.2024 05:45
    Photo ID: 8599887
    VIRIN: 240820-N-CV021-1087
    Resolution: 6396x4264
    Size: 3.18 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Blue Ridge Returns to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Aug. 20 [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Alexandria Esteban, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Blue Ridge Returns to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Aug. 20
    USS Blue Ridge Returns to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Aug. 20
    USS Blue Ridge Returns to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Aug. 20
    USS Blue Ridge Returns to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Aug. 20

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Blue Ridge
    7th Fleet
    US Navy
    US Sailors

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download