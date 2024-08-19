USS Blue Ridge Returns to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Aug. 20

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

240820-N-CV021-1008 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Aug. 20, 2024) The U.S. 7th Fleet Band performs at a welcome home ceremony for the U.S. 7th Fleet flagship, USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19), upon its return to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Aug. 20, after completing a two-and-a-half month scheduled patrol around the Indo-Pacific region. The Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy and routinely operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)