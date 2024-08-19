240820-N-CV021-1008 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Aug. 20, 2024) The U.S. 7th Fleet Band performs at a welcome home ceremony for the U.S. 7th Fleet flagship, USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19), upon its return to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Aug. 20, after completing a two-and-a-half month scheduled patrol around the Indo-Pacific region. The Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy and routinely operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2024 05:46
|Photo ID:
|8599885
|VIRIN:
|240820-N-CV021-1008
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|3.06 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Blue Ridge Returns to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Aug. 20 [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Alexandria Esteban, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.