Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JBLM mobilizes Army to fight fires in Idaho [Image 1 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    JBLM mobilizes Army to fight fires in Idaho

    CASCADE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2024

    Photo by Christopher Grissett 

    National Interagency Fire Center

    U.S. Army Soldiers from the 14th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team and 7th Infantry Division, assigned to Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, deploy in support of the Department of Defense wildland firefighting response in Idaho from Aug. 17, 2024 through Sept. 17, 2024. U.S. Army North, as U.S. Northern Command’s Joint Force Land Component Command remains committed to providing flexible DoD support to the National Interagency Fire Center to respond quickly and effectively to assist our local, state, and federal partners in protecting people, property, and public lands.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2024
    Date Posted: 08.19.2024 21:06
    Photo ID: 8599561
    VIRIN: 240817-A-IL319-7072
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 11.85 MB
    Location: CASCADE, IDAHO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBLM mobilizes Army to fight fires in Idaho [Image 6 of 6], by Christopher Grissett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JBLM mobilizes Army to fight fires in Idaho
    JBLM mobilizes Army to fight fires in Idaho
    JBLM mobilizes Army to fight fires in Idaho
    JBLM mobilizes Army to fight fires in Idaho
    JBLM mobilizes Army to fight fires in Idaho
    JBLM mobilizes Army to fight fires in Idaho

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army North
    NORTHCOM
    JBLM
    JFLCC
    Wildland Firefighting
    Christopher Grissett

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download