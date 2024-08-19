240814-N-CO542-1744
Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Paul Leclair, from Sarasota, Florida, assigned to amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), practices baton blocks during a security reaction force training course, August 14, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Eliora Sims)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2024 19:06
|Photo ID:
|8599348
|VIRIN:
|240814-N-CO542-1744
|Resolution:
|3477x2318
|Size:
|1.15 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tripoli Sailors Complete SRF-B Course [Image 10 of 10], by SA Eliora Sims, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.