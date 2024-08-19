Tripoli Sailors Complete SRF-B Course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

240814-N-CO542-1744



Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Paul Leclair, from Sarasota, Florida, assigned to amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), practices baton blocks during a security reaction force training course, August 14, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Eliora Sims)