    Tripoli Sailors Complete SRF-B Course [Image 5 of 10]

    Tripoli Sailors Complete SRF-B Course

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Eliora Sims 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    240814-N-CO542-1532

    Ensign Cody Johnston, assigned to amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), practices baton strikes during a security reaction force training course, August 14, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Eliora Sims)

    Date Taken: 08.14.2024
    Date Posted: 08.19.2024 19:06
    Photo ID: 8599345
    VIRIN: 240814-N-CO542-1532
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 1.26 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tripoli Sailors Complete SRF-B Course [Image 10 of 10], by SA Eliora Sims, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy
    Amphibious Assault
    Tripoli

