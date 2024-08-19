Sailor in the Spotlight: U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay Chief Petty Officer results announced

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Newly selected fiscal year 2025 U.S. Navy chief petty officer (CPO) selectee LeMichael Wright, gathers with U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (USNMRTC) Guantanamo Bay chiefs for a group photo after the announcement of his selection, Aug. 19, 2024. Wright, a hospital corpsman master training specialist and field medical technician, is the leading petty officer of the Staff Education and Training department and has served the U.S. Navy for 19 years. (U.S. Navy photo by Emily McCamy)