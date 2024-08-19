Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sailor in the Spotlight: U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay Chief Petty Officer results announced [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Sailor in the Spotlight: U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay Chief Petty Officer results announced

    CUBA

    08.19.2024

    Photo by Emily McCamy 

    U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Guantanamo Bay

    Newly selected fiscal year 2025 U.S. Navy chief petty officer (CPO) selectee LeMichael Wright accepts his “SELECTEE” badge and poses with U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (USNMRTC) Guantanamo Bay command staff, Aug. 19, 2024. Capt. Tammy Servies, commanding officer USNMRTC Guantanamo Bay, presented the badge along with Capt. James Ketzler, executive officer, and Master Chief Dennis Olaes, command master chief. Wright, a hospital corpsman master training specialist and field medical technician, is the leading petty officer of the Staff Education and Training department and has served the U.S. Navy for 19 years. (U.S. Navy photo by Emily McCamy)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2024
    Date Posted: 08.19.2024 17:57
    Photo ID: 8599067
    VIRIN: 240819-N-LY941-1001
    Resolution: 2000x1500
    Size: 1.02 MB
    Location: CU
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailor in the Spotlight: U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay Chief Petty Officer results announced [Image 3 of 3], by Emily McCamy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sailor in the Spotlight: U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay Chief Petty Officer results announced
    Sailor in the Spotlight: U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay Chief Petty Officer results announced
    Sailor in the Spotlight: U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay Chief Petty Officer results announced

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CPO Selectee
    U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay
    b
    Navy Chief
    USNMRTC Guantanamo Bay

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download