Sailor in the Spotlight: U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay Chief Petty Officer results announced

Newly selected fiscal year 2025 U.S. Navy chief petty officer (CPO) selectee LeMichael Wright accepts his “SELECTEE” badge and poses with U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (USNMRTC) Guantanamo Bay command staff, Aug. 19, 2024. Capt. Tammy Servies, commanding officer USNMRTC Guantanamo Bay, presented the badge along with Capt. James Ketzler, executive officer, and Master Chief Dennis Olaes, command master chief. Wright, a hospital corpsman master training specialist and field medical technician, is the leading petty officer of the Staff Education and Training department and has served the U.S. Navy for 19 years. (U.S. Navy photo by Emily McCamy)