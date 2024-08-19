Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wisconsin Challenge Academy at Fort McCoy [Image 12 of 12]

    Wisconsin Challenge Academy at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2024

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                            

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Cadets in the Wisconsin Challenge Academy participate in training Aug. 12, 2024, on the cantonment area at Fort McCoy, Wis. They are part of Class 53 at the academy. The Challenge Academy, a Fort McCoy tenant organization, offers youth the opportunity to change the direction of their lives and develop the strength of character and life skills necessary to become successful, responsible citizens. The program begins with a 5 1/2-month residential phase, followed by a one-year, post-residential phase. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

