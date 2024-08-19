Wisconsin Challenge Academy at Fort McCoy

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Cadets in the Wisconsin Challenge Academy participate in training Aug. 12, 2024, on the cantonment area at Fort McCoy, Wis. They are part of Class 53 at the academy. The Challenge Academy, a Fort McCoy tenant organization, offers youth the opportunity to change the direction of their lives and develop the strength of character and life skills necessary to become successful, responsible citizens. The program begins with a 5 1/2-month residential phase, followed by a one-year, post-residential phase. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)