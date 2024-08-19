Summer Youth Volunteer 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Col. Mark E. Stackle, Brooke Army Medical Center commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Dedraf T. Blash presented certificates of appreciation to teen participants in the BAMC Summer Youth Volunteer Program in the Carolyn D. Putnam Auditorium, Aug. 2, 2024. (DoD photo by Benjamin Bolton)