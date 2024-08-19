Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Summer Youth Volunteer 2024 [Image 3 of 3]

    Summer Youth Volunteer 2024

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2024

    Photo by Benjamin Bolton 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    U.S. Army Col. Mark E. Stackle, Brooke Army Medical Center commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Dedraf T. Blash presented certificates of appreciation to teen participants in the BAMC Summer Youth Volunteer Program in the Carolyn D. Putnam Auditorium, Aug. 2, 2024. (DoD photo by Benjamin Bolton)

    Date Taken: 08.02.2024
    Date Posted: 08.19.2024 15:14
    Photo ID: 8598763
    VIRIN: 240602-D-KU876-1074
    Resolution: 5616x3744
    Size: 15.69 MB
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, US
    BAMC recognizes Summer Youth Volunteer Program participants

    Army Medicine
    DHA
    Medical Readiness Command West

