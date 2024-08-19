Summer Youth Volunteer 2024

U.S. Army Col. Mark E. Stackle, Brooke Army Medical Center commander, left, and Command Sgt. Maj. Dedraf T. Blash, right, present a certificate of appreciation to Jessica Maani in the Carolyn D. Putnam Auditorium, Aug. 2, 2024. Maani is recognized for her participation in the BAMC Summer Youth Volunteer Program. (DoD photo by Benjamin Bolton)
BAMC recognizes Summer Youth Volunteer Program participants
