Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ROTC Cadets hope to build on lessons learned during Europe District summer internship [Image 2 of 3]

    ROTC Cadets hope to build on lessons learned during Europe District summer internship

    WEILERBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.26.2024

    Photo by Christopher Gardner 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District

    Reserve Officers’ Training Corps Cadets Deandre Wright of Morgan State University and Abbi Clark of Kansas State University discuss quality assurance work in the field with U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District Project Engineer Joseph Martin while checking out progress on construction of the Rhine Ordnance Barracks Medical Complex in Germany July 26, 2024. Wright and Clark interned with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District through the ROTC Engineer Internship Program sponsored by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. (Courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2024
    Date Posted: 08.19.2024 04:47
    Photo ID: 8597749
    VIRIN: 240726-A-WZ074-1002
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 1.75 MB
    Location: WEILERBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ROTC Cadets hope to build on lessons learned during Europe District summer internship [Image 3 of 3], by Christopher Gardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ROTC Cadets hope to build on lessons learned during Europe District summer internship
    ROTC Cadets hope to build on lessons learned during Europe District summer internship
    ROTC Cadets hope to build on lessons learned during Europe District summer internship

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    ROTC Cadets hope to build on lessons learned during Europe District summer internship

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Europe
    ROTC
    Engineering Internship Program
    Engineer Internship Program

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download