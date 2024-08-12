Reserve Officers’ Training Corps Cadets Deandre Wright of Morgan State University and Abbi Clark of Kansas State University discuss quality assurance work in the field with U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District Project Engineer Joseph Martin while checking out progress on construction of the Rhine Ordnance Barracks Medical Complex in Germany July 26, 2024. Wright and Clark interned with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District through the ROTC Engineer Internship Program sponsored by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. (Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.26.2024 Date Posted: 08.19.2024 04:47 Photo ID: 8597749 VIRIN: 240726-A-WZ074-1002 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 1.75 MB Location: WEILERBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ROTC Cadets hope to build on lessons learned during Europe District summer internship [Image 3 of 3], by Christopher Gardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.