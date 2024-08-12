ROTC Cadets hope to build on lessons learned during Europe District summer internship

Photo By Christopher Gardner | Reserve Officers’ Training Corps Cadets Deandre Wright (far left) of Morgan State...... read more read more Photo By Christopher Gardner | Reserve Officers’ Training Corps Cadets Deandre Wright (far left) of Morgan State University and Abbi Clark (far right) of Kansas State University learn about quality assurance work in the field while checking out progress on construction of the Rhine Ordnance Barracks Medical Complex in Germany July 26, 2024. Wright and Clark interned with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District through the ROTC Engineer Internship Program sponsored by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

WIESBADEN, Germany -- When faced with the choice of staying home or the possibility of continuing their education this summer, Reserve Officers’ Training Corps Cadets Abbi Clark (Kansas State University) and Deandre Wright (Morgan State University) both decided to apply to the ROTC Engineer Internship Program sponsored by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. This program allows cadets at the to obtain first-hand experience within engineering in the Army. While there are opportunities within the continental United States and outside of the continental United States, Clark and Wright checked the box for an overseas assignment and hoped for the best.



Upon learning of their acceptances to the program, Clark and Wright organized their affairs and in July, flew overseas to USACE Europe District’s headquarters in Wiesbaden, Germany. Over the course of four weeks, the cadets were able to learn about key engineering sections such as project management, engineering, construction and environmental.



While Clark and Wright enjoyed learning from all the sections, both had favorites. Project management and engineering stood out to Clark.



“I appreciated seeing how international relations at this very overhead admin level trickle all the way down to the local population,” she said.



Wright said he enjoyed those aspects as well but ultimately ranked environmental as his favorite section, stemming from a lifelong fascination with science and the environment. From the procedures done to preserve the environment to the work in the lab analyzing soil, Wright preferred these hands-on projects.



On the Clay North portion of U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden, Wright’s favorite site visit, they not only studied the soil, but also were able to see a tire from a World War II plane that had been dug up on site.



“I have a strong interest in world history, specifically war history and being able to look up the specific tire and see that and actually see that it was left behind was so interesting to experience,” Wright said.



Clark’s favorite site visit was seeing the work in progress on the Rhine Ordnance Barracks Medical Center.



“That is one of the most influential construction projects I’ll ever get to step foot on. Seeing the complex that will one day benefit people from Northern Africa and Europe was a highlight of my time here and I look forward to hopefully seeing it in person again once it's finished,” said Clark.



Both cadets agreed that this experience has directly impacted their future careers through the leadership that has been passed down to them.



“The leadership that I got from the colonels, captains, and majors are definitely what I’m going to take back and pass onto the other cadets in my unit,” Wright said.



Clark wholeheartedly concurred adding that a new awareness of USACE and its components is something that she will take with her into the long term.



As they return to school for the fall semester, Clark and Wright are looking forward to taking their experiences and telling their fellow Cadets all about them.



“They’ll never know if they’re interested in an internship if they don’t know what USACE is,” Clark remarked.



They both said they hope to spread the word about all they have learned and encountered while at USACE Europe District. They plan on encouraging future interns to learn everything they can while they’re here regardless of their interests.



More information on the ROTC Engineer Internship Program and other developmental internship opportunities is available online at https://armyrotc.army.mil/cadet-internships/.



Story by Vivienne Spiess