LEGAZPI, Philippines (Aug. 13, 2024) - U.S. Navy Capt. Daniel Keeler, Pacific Partnership 2024-2 (PP24-2) mission commander, right, gives thanks to Republic of Korea Navy Cmdr. Park Jeong Won, commanding officer of the Cheon Wang Bong-class tank landing ship ROKS Il Chul Bong (LST 688) during the PP24-2 Philippines mission stop closing ceremony onboard the expeditionary fast transport ship USNS City of Bismarck (T-EPF 9) in Legazpi, Philippines, Aug. 13, 2024. Now in its 20th iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Gavin Arnoldhendershot)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.13.2024 Date Posted: 08.19.2024 03:26 Photo ID: 8597716 VIRIN: 240813-N-RM312-1233 Resolution: 4999x3571 Size: 1.42 MB Location: LEGAZPI, PH Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pacific Partnership 2024-2 Philippine Mission Stop Closing Ceremony in Legazpi City [Image 5 of 5], by SA Gavin Arnoldhendershot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.