    Pacific Partnership 2024-2 Philippine Mission Stop Closing Ceremony in Legazpi City [Image 2 of 5]

    Pacific Partnership 2024-2 Philippine Mission Stop Closing Ceremony in Legazpi City

    LEGAZPI, PHILIPPINES

    08.13.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Gavin Arnoldhendershot 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    LEGAZPI, Philippines (Aug. 13, 2024) - U.S. Navy Capt. Daniel Keeler, Pacific Partnership 2024-2 (PP24-2) mission commander, gives remarks at the PP24-2 Philippines mission stop closing ceremony aboard the expeditionary fast transport ship USNS City of Bismarck (T-EPF 9) with the Mayon Volcano in the background in Legazpi, Philippines, Aug. 13, 2024. Now in its 20th iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Gavin Arnoldhendershot

    Date Taken: 08.13.2024
    Date Posted: 08.19.2024 03:26
    Location: LEGAZPI, PH
    This work, Pacific Partnership 2024-2 Philippine Mission Stop Closing Ceremony in Legazpi City [Image 5 of 5], by SA Gavin Arnoldhendershot, identified by DVIDS

    Pacific Partnership
    PP24-2
    PP2024-2
    Pacific Partnership 2024-2

