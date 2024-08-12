U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Matthew Holfinger, the current operations officer for the 3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade (MEB), shakes hands with Cpl. Adrian Zavala, a command and control picture client (C2PC) operator with 3rd MEB and a native of California, at Camp Courtney, Okinawa, August 19, 2024. The ceremony marked Cpl. Zavala’s entrance into the noncommissioned officer (NCO) ranks while also ensuring, through reenlistment, his commitment to the Marine Corps. With this promotion comes greater responsibilities and expectations as NCOs serve as the backbone of the Marine Corps and as a vital link between officers and enlisted Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 1st Lt. Samuel H. Barge)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.18.2024 Date Posted: 08.19.2024 02:37 Photo ID: 8597680 VIRIN: 240819-M-XI993-1077 Resolution: 4576x3482 Size: 1.62 MB Location: OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 3d MEB Corporal Zavala Promotion and Reenlistment Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by 1LT Samuel Barge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.