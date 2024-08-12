Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3d MEB Corporal Zavala Promotion and Reenlistment Ceremony [Image 1 of 3]

    3d MEB Corporal Zavala Promotion and Reenlistment Ceremony

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.18.2024

    Photo by 1st Lt. Samuel Barge 

    3d Marine Expeditionary Brigade   

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Matthew Holfinger, the current operations officer for the 3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade (MEB), shakes hands with Cpl. Adrian Zavala, a command and control picture client (C2PC) operator with 3rd MEB and a native of California, at Camp Courtney, Okinawa, August 19, 2024. The ceremony marked Cpl. Zavala’s entrance into the noncommissioned officer (NCO) ranks while also ensuring, through reenlistment, his commitment to the Marine Corps. With this promotion comes greater responsibilities and expectations as NCOs serve as the backbone of the Marine Corps and as a vital link between officers and enlisted Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 1st Lt. Samuel H. Barge)

    Date Taken: 08.18.2024
