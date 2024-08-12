3d MEB Corporal Zavala Promotion and Reenlistment Ceremony

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Adrian Zavala, a command and control picture client (C2PC) operator with the 3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade and a native of California, gets pinned to the rank of corporal by those who positively impacted him during his promotion and reenlistment ceremony at Camp Courtney, Okinawa, August 19, 2024. The ceremony marked Cpl. Zavala’s entrance into the noncommissioned officer (NCO) ranks while also ensuring, through reenlistment, his commitment to the Marine Corps. With this promotion comes greater responsibilities and expectations as NCOs serve as the backbone of the Marine Corps and as a vital link between officers and enlisted Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 1st Lt. Samuel H. Barge)

