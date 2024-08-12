Bon Odori 2024

240818-N-OG286-2244 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (Aug. 18, 2024) Members of the Yamato City Folk Dance Association dance onstage during Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi's 2024 Bon Odori Festival held onboard the installation. During this annual open-base event, visitors shared music, food, and other aspects of Japanese culture with members of the NAF Atsugi community, promoting positive relations between the base and its host nation of Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Henry Liu)

