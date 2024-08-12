Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bon Odori 2024 [Image 2 of 9]

    Bon Odori 2024

    JAPAN

    08.18.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Henry Liu 

    Naval Air Facility Atsugi

    240818-N-OG286-2186 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (Aug. 18, 2024) Sailors assigned to Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi and local community members perform taiko and dance onstage during NAF Atsugi’s 2024 Bon Odori Festival held onboard the installation. During this annual open-base event, visitors shared music, food, and other aspects of Japanese culture with members of the NAF Atsugi community, promoting positive relations between the base and its host nation of Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Henry Liu)

