Truman's COMPTUEX

240815-N-TY639-1189 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 15, 2024) Sailors aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), man a hose during a simulated fire in the hangar bay, Aug. 15. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is underway in the Atlantic Ocean completing integrated naval warfighting training. Composite Unit Training Exercises are an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force, to assess their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea, and drive future warfighting development. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Nass)

