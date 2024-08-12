Members of Squad 6, representing the Maneuver Support Center of Excellence, conduct the Establish a Patrol Base event during the Squad STX on day seven of the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command Best Squad Competition 2024, Aug. 16, 2024, at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri.
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2024 18:07
|Photo ID:
|8596407
|VIRIN:
|240817-O-JT284-8356
|Resolution:
|6009x3998
|Size:
|3.91 MB
|Location:
|FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, TRADOC Best Squad 2024 - MSCoE Day 7 Squad STX [Image 5 of 5], by Amanda Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.