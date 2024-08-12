Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    TRADOC Best Squad 2024 - MSCoE Day 7 Squad STX [Image 4 of 5]

    TRADOC Best Squad 2024 - MSCoE Day 7 Squad STX

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2024

    Photo by Amanda Sullivan 

    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command

    Members of Squad 6, representing the Maneuver Support Center of Excellence, conduct the Establish a Patrol Base event during the Squad STX on day seven of the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command Best Squad Competition 2024, Aug. 16, 2024, at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2024
    Date Posted: 08.17.2024 18:07
    Photo ID: 8596407
    VIRIN: 240817-O-JT284-8356
    Resolution: 6009x3998
    Size: 3.91 MB
    Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TRADOC Best Squad 2024 - MSCoE Day 7 Squad STX [Image 5 of 5], by Amanda Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    TRADOC Best Squad

    OPTIONS

