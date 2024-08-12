TRADOC Best Squad 2024 - MSCoE Day 7 Squad STX

Pfc. David Cruz, from Squad 6, representing the Maneuver Support Center of Excellence, conducts the TSE event during the Squad STX on day seven of the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command Best Squad Competition 2024, Aug. 16, 2024, at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri.

Date Taken: 08.17.2024 Date Posted: 08.17.2024 Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US