Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Maneuver Center of Excellence (MCoE) Day 7 of the 2024 TRADOC Best Squad Competition [Image 7 of 7]

    Maneuver Center of Excellence (MCoE) Day 7 of the 2024 TRADOC Best Squad Competition

    UNITED STATES

    08.17.2024

    Photo by Capt. Philip Wood 

    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command

    Team 5 from the Maneuver Center of Excellence (MCoE) continues to excel in the 2024 TRADOC Best Squad Competition at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri.

    Team 5 poses for a picture in the woods after they complete today's physically and mentally demanding events.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2024
    Date Posted: 08.17.2024 18:07
    Photo ID: 8596406
    VIRIN: 240817-A-YB337-5097
    Resolution: 7008x4672
    Size: 10.93 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maneuver Center of Excellence (MCoE) Day 7 of the 2024 TRADOC Best Squad Competition [Image 7 of 7], by CPT Philip Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Maneuver Center of Excellence (MCoE) Day 7 of the 2024 TRADOC Best Squad Competition
    Maneuver Center of Excellence (MCoE) Day 7 of the 2024 TRADOC Best Squad Competition
    Maneuver Center of Excellence (MCoE) Day 7 of the 2024 TRADOC Best Squad Competition
    Maneuver Center of Excellence (MCoE) Day 7 of the 2024 TRADOC Best Squad Competition
    Maneuver Center of Excellence (MCoE) Day 7 of the 2024 TRADOC Best Squad Competition
    Maneuver Center of Excellence (MCoE) Day 7 of the 2024 TRADOC Best Squad Competition
    Maneuver Center of Excellence (MCoE) Day 7 of the 2024 TRADOC Best Squad Competition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    TRADOC Best Squad

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download