Maneuver Center of Excellence (MCoE) Day 7 of the 2024 TRADOC Best Squad Competition

Team 5 from the Maneuver Center of Excellence (MCoE) continues to excel in the 2024 TRADOC Best Squad Competition at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri.
Team 5 poses for a picture in the woods after they complete today's physically and mentally demanding events.
|08.17.2024
|08.17.2024 18:07
