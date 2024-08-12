Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maneuver Center of Excellence (MCoE) Day 7 of the 2024 TRADOC Best Squad Competition [Image 6 of 7]

    Maneuver Center of Excellence (MCoE) Day 7 of the 2024 TRADOC Best Squad Competition

    UNITED STATES

    08.17.2024

    Photo by Capt. Philip Wood 

    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command

    Team 5 from the Maneuver Center of Excellence (MCoE) continues to excel in the 2024 TRADOC Best Squad Competition at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri.

    Spc. Gideon Kabatt checks an enemy combatant for valuable information on the objective of the React to Ambush lane.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2024
    Date Posted: 08.17.2024 18:07
