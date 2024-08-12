Team 5 from the Maneuver Center of Excellence (MCoE) continues to excel in the 2024 TRADOC Best Squad Competition at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri.
Spc. Gideon Kabatt checks an enemy combatant for valuable information on the objective of the React to Ambush lane.
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2024 18:07
|Photo ID:
|8596403
|VIRIN:
|240817-A-YB337-8142
|Resolution:
|7008x4672
|Size:
|8.94 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Maneuver Center of Excellence (MCoE) Day 7 of the 2024 TRADOC Best Squad Competition [Image 7 of 7], by CPT Philip Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.