USS Blue Ridge Participates in a Sailor Transfer with the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force During Passing Exercise

Master Chief Culinary Specialist Wayne Rickerson, from Charleston, South Carolina, assigned to the U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19), receives a tour of the galley onboard the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Murasame-class destroyer JS Ariake (DD-109), during a bilateral Sailor exchange while underway in the Philippine Sea, Aug. 16, 2024. Members of the Blue Ridge and Ariake participated in a passenger swap after conducting a bilateral maneuvering exercise, giving a few members of each crew an opportunity to tour the other’s ship and strengthening the relationship between the U.S. Navy and JMSDF. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Leonard Adams Jr.)

