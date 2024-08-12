Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Blue Ridge Participates in a Sailor Transfer with the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force During Passing Exercise [Image 3 of 4]

    USS Blue Ridge Participates in a Sailor Transfer with the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force During Passing Exercise

    U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    08.16.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Leonard Adams 

    USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19)

    Lt. Earny Haruka, assigned to the “Golden Hawks” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 12, embarked aboard the U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19), trades command patches and stickers with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) personnel aboard the Murasame-class destroyer JS Ariake (DD-109), during a bilateral Sailor exchange while underway in the Philippine Sea, Aug. 16, 2024. Members of the Blue Ridge and Ariake participated in a passenger swap after conducting a bilateral maneuvering exercise, giving a few members of each crew an opportunity to tour the other’s ship and strengthening the relationship between the U.S. Navy and JMSDF. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Leonard Adams Jr.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2024
    Date Posted: 08.17.2024 04:44
    Photo ID: 8595960
    VIRIN: 240816-N-VA840-1049
    Resolution: 7848x5504
    Size: 4.25 MB
    Location: U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Blue Ridge Participates in a Sailor Transfer with the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force During Passing Exercise [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Leonard Adams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Blue Ridge Participates in a Sailor Transfer with the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force During Passing Exercise
    USS Blue Ridge Participates in a Sailor Transfer with the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force During Passing Exercise
    USS Blue Ridge Participates in a Sailor Transfer with the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force During Passing Exercise
    USS Blue Ridge Participates in a Sailor Transfer with the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force During Passing Exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    USS Blue Ridge
    LCC 19
    JMSDF
    Partnership
    Readiness

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download