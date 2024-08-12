Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    “Down From Heaven Comes 11…” [Image 2 of 2]

    “Down From Heaven Comes 11…”

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2024

    Photo by Justin Connaher 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    Paratroopers of the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 11th Airborne Division, the “Arctic Angels”, descend on Malemute Drop Zone at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, in a mass parachute exhibition for service members, gathered families, and distinguished guests in celebration of National Airborne Day. The 118th Congress Second Session Senate Resolution 797 sponsored by U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, from Alaska, designates Aug. 16, 2024, as “National Airborne Day” in honor of “the first official Army parachute jump [that] took place on August 16, 1940, to test the innovative concept of inserting United States ground combat forces behind a battle line by means of a parachute.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Justin Connaher)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2024
    Date Posted: 08.16.2024 22:05
    Photo ID: 8595808
    VIRIN: 240816-F-LX370-3310
    Resolution: 7177x4785
    Size: 15.77 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, “Down From Heaven Comes 11…” [Image 2 of 2], by Justin Connaher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    “Down From Heaven Comes 11…”
    “Down From Heaven Comes 11…”

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    paratroopers
    Alaska
    Air Force
    airborne
    Army
    11th Airborne Division
    National Airborne Day

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download