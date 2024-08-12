“Down From Heaven Comes 11…”

Paratroopers of the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 11th Airborne Division, the “Arctic Angels”, descend on Malemute Drop Zone at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, in a mass parachute exhibition for service members, gathered families, and distinguished guests in celebration of National Airborne Day. The 118th Congress Second Session Senate Resolution 797 sponsored by U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, from Alaska, designates Aug. 16, 2024, as “National Airborne Day” in honor of “the first official Army parachute jump [that] took place on August 16, 1940, to test the innovative concept of inserting United States ground combat forces behind a battle line by means of a parachute.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Justin Connaher)

