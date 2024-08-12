The Last Stand Laser Tag facility opens at Maxwell Air Force Base-Gunter Annex Aug. 16, 2024. The facility offers a new way for Airmen and their families to bond, build morale, and engage in team-building activities. The new facility offers a unique zombie apocalypse experience and features state-of-the-art equipment, including advanced laser guns, and offers a variety of game modes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Greydon Furstenau)
