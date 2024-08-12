Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ribbon cutting [Image 6 of 7]

    Ribbon cutting

    MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Greydon Furstenau 

    Air University Public Affairs

    The Last Stand Laser Tag facility opens at Maxwell Air Force Base-Gunter Annex Aug. 16, 2024. The facility offers a new way for Airmen and their families to bond, build morale, and engage in team-building activities. The new facility offers a unique zombie apocalypse experience and features state-of-the-art equipment, including advanced laser guns, and offers a variety of game modes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Greydon Furstenau)

    Date Taken: 08.16.2024
    Date Posted: 08.16.2024 18:08
    Photo ID: 8595515
    VIRIN: 240816-F-XM554-1060
    Resolution: 5420x3606
    Size: 4.68 MB
    Location: MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US
