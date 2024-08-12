US Army advisors build relationships, partnership during major exercise in Africa

U.S. Army 1st. Lt. Olivia Jeans, advisor with 2nd Security Force Assistance Brigade, listens to a member of the Botswana Defence Force as part of a Women, Peace and Security forum during exercise Southern Accord 2024 in Gaborone Botswana, Aug. 13, 2024. Southern Accord 2024 is a bi-annual joint exercise sponsored by U.S. Africa Command and led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF). Running from Aug. 5-15, the exercise brings together U.S. Army and Air Force personnel and Botswana Defence Force counterparts to conduct a variety of training to include humanitarian assistance, disaster relief, as well as peacekeeping and aeromedical evacuation. The exercise is designed to enhance bilateral military capabilities and interoperability. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Richard Dickson)

Date Taken: 08.13.2024 Location: GABORONE, BW