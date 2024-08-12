Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Army advisors build relationships, partnership during major exercise in Africa [Image 1 of 5]

    US Army advisors build relationships, partnership during major exercise in Africa

    GABORONE, BOTSWANA

    08.13.2024

    Photo by Maj. Richard Dickson 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Army 1st. Lts. Olivia Jeans and Grace Sullivan, advisors with 2nd Security Force Assistance Brigade, smile as U.S. military and Botswana Defence Force personnel make introductions before the start of a Women, Peace, and Security forum during exercise Southern Accord 2024 in Gaborone Botswana, Aug. 13, 2024. Southern Accord 2024 is a bi-annual joint exercise sponsored by U.S. Africa Command and led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF). Running from Aug. 5-15, the exercise brings together U.S. Army and Air Force personnel and Botswana Defence Force counterparts to conduct a variety of training to include humanitarian assistance, disaster relief, as well as peacekeeping and aeromedical evacuation. The exercise is designed to enhance bilateral military capabilities and interoperability. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Richard Dickson)

    This work, US Army advisors build relationships, partnership during major exercise in Africa [Image 5 of 5], by MAJ Richard Dickson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    North Carolina National Guard
    Botswana Defence Force
    2SFAB
    StrongerTogether
    SouthernAccord
    SETAF-AF

