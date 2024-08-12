Aviation Center of Excellence competes in TRADOC Best Squad Competition 2024

During the TRADOC Best Squad Competition at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, the Aviation Center of Excellence conducts portions of the weapons TX Aug. 16, 2024. Pfc. Kayden Obrick fires the M2 50 Cal that is mounted on the vehicle as a part of the weapons TX.

Date Taken: 08.16.2024
Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US